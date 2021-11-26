WHO says Omicron strain of coronavirus is a ‘variant of concern’

A new strain of coronavirus that has reached Belgium after being discovered in South Africa has been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO warned that preliminary evidence suggests the variant, which the organisation named Omicron, has an increased risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly than other strains.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “huge international concern” after adding South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to the UK’s travel red list to limit its spread.

But ministers were facing calls to go further to prevent a wave of Omicron arriving in Britain while a Delta surge is ongoing, as Belgium became the first EU country to announce a case.