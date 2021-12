One of the most experienced teams in the country will be honoring its veterans Saturday night. With a senior night celebration on tap, UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl against California (4-6, 3-4), with the chance to finish above .500 at home for the first time under coach Chip Kelly. A win would also mark the first season sweep of USC, Stanford and Cal for the blue and gold and the first undefeated November since 1998.

