When it comes to ensuring your team is happy and productive, answering these questions will make all the difference. In 2021, it’s never been a better time to be in data. For one, the job market for data analysts and engineers is hotter than ever. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, data analytics jobs will see a 25 percent increase from 2020 to 2030, and I don’t need to tell you that data engineers and data engineer-adjacent roles are in short supply and high demand (but if you don’t take our word for it, check out page 19 of Dice’s Q1 Tech Job Report).

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO