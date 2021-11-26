ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Kenai Council to consider resolution opposing vaccine orders, mask mandates

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 6 days ago
Members of the Kenai City Council will consider a resolution next week to oppose government mandates requiring people to become vaccinated against Covid-19 or to wear face coverings as a condition of employment or for access to public facilities, including schools or travel-related purposes.

The resolution doesn’t take a stand about the effectiveness of vaccines or face coverings in combating Covid and its spread, nor does it discuss any risks associated with vaccines, but instead supports the choice of individuals and private businesses to manage their own decisions about the worldwide infection.

The resolution is being offered by Council members James Baisden and Teea Winger and will be taken up at the Dec. 1 meeting, and would take effect immediately once approved.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

