‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals Why Kevin Costner Is His Season 4 Role Model

If you are an aspiring Hollywood actor, there may be no better role model for you than “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

The “Dances With Wolves” and “Field of Dreams” star has been there and done that when it comes to Hollywood. He’s been a big part of “Yellowstone” since the beginning of the series back in 2018. He plays the grizzled and aging cowboy John Dutton on the show.

John is the patriarch of the powerful Dutton family and owner of “Yellowstone” Ranch. The cattle ranch is one of the largest in the country and has been in the Dutton family for more than a century. John Dutton has every intention of keeping it that way, despite the attempts of others to take it from him.

In a recent interview with News Nation, actor Brecken Merrill says Costner is his “Yellowstone” season four role model. Like Costner, Merrill has been part of the “Yellowstone” cast since the very beginning. He plays Tate Dutton, the grandson of John Dutton and son of Kayce and Monica Dutton. At the age of 13, he is the youngest member of the “Yellowstone” cast. He and Costner have shot several scenes together over the years and Merrill has expressed his admiration for Costner many times.

“He treats me as a peer more than just like a little kid,” the young actor says. “Like, one time I was on set and I called cut not knowing like, I’m just a kid. I can’t just call cut,” Brecken said. “And everyone was laughing. Everyone’s like, oh my God, the kid called cut. And instead of laughing, Kevin was confused why I called cut. And he just treated me as a peer more than just a little kid.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Sees His Role Grow

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” has been a rollercoaster ride for little Tate Dutton. Actually, the entire series has been an up and down ride for the youngster.

Tate is obviously still dealing with the fall out of the attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. He and his mother tried to take cover in one of the ranch’s cabins but were discovered. As an assassin wrestles with Monica for control of a gun, Tate decides to take action. He grabs a shotgun and shoots the man, blowing him away from Monica and killing him. The psychological effects of killing someone have lingered with Tate all season.

He took up residence underneath the bed for a good portion of early season four. His father finally dragged him out from underneath the much to Tate’s dismay. Now, the young family is heading back to the local Native American Reservation in an effort to heal and move forward.

Hopefully, the second half of this season works out better for Tate.