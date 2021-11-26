We tried the Moon Pod to see if it’s worth the hype. It is, and it’s on sale

With TikTok making beauty products go viral every other day, it seems that more and more products are being released in the hope of becoming the next big thing. From the Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette, a palette of metallic shadows that can turn into liquids, to the Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick, a high-pigment lipstick with a velvet-matte finish, we rounded up some of the most-hyped products of October to test out for ourselves. Products used in this video: GloWish Luminous Pressed Powder in Medium, $33 https://bit.ly/2ZJ5Peb GloWish Cheeky Vegan Blush Powder in Healthy Peach, $21 https://bit.ly/3moqigT Matte Lashes Black and White Liner Set, $15 https://bit.ly/3BsIQ3C Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette, $48 https://seph.me/3Cufsvh Makeup by Mario Master Metal Manipulator, $14 https://seph.me/3BpSDaY Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Secret, $8.99 https://bit.ly/3bt4udF Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick in Desire, $8.99 https://bit.ly/3GIjaUA Em Cosmetics So Soft Multi Faceplay in Terra, $30 https://bit.ly/2ZsHEA9 Em Cosmetics So Soft Blush in Baby, $30 https://bit.ly/3EntjnC.

