The Green Rooster, a new food truck from the operators of The Still Point spa in Takoma Park, will open on December 11, according to a report from Washington City Paper. We reported last May that The Green Rooster will be parked at the spa’s address, 6 Grant Ave., and will focus on offering clients and the community a variety of “plant-based nutritious food that is both delicious and deeply healing to complement both the spa and other neighborhood offerings,” according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO