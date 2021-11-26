ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for ‘appropriate action’ to be taken against Rep. Lauren Boebert after she shared anti-Muslim story

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to take “appropriate action” against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Friday after Boebert shared an anti-Muslim story about Omar during Thanksgiving break. During an event in her Colorado district, Boebert told the...

Tai Miller
4d ago

Omar has said far worse about the Jewish population... and Americans she is supposedly in service of and she is all bent out of shape now? PLEASE...🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jerry Smith
3d ago

Omar should be deported for immigration fraud , filing false income tax reports, campaign money fraud paying her new husband's firm millions.

Kurt Lloyd
3d ago

omar is a shame for our great country...it really says volumes of for the disaster that the state that voted her into office has eroded too...she at a minimum needs to be centured then at the polls she needs to see exactly how america feel about her loyalty

