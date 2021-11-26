The Hydrow Rower Is on Sale for $500 Off This Black Friday

When it comes to full-body workouts, it’s hard to beat rowing. It works your glutes, quads, and calves, while also hitting the upper body — back, pecs, arms, obliques, and abs. Rowing is great low-impact cardio for any fitness level, and a perfect substitute for the elliptical or treadmill.

Even better, if you’re someone who’s been looking to get your own rowing machine or gift one to a fitness lover, one of the best is currently on sale. The Hydrow Rower , voted one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021, is $500 off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $1800.

What has Oprah so enamoured of the Hydrow Rower? It’s the total package, really. The frame is made of aluminum and steel, with an anthracite polymer body and polyester body, and 10-roller drag mechanism that keeps motion smooth and quiet. No more clacking or jerky movements, like you sometimes get with a well-used older rowing machine—the Hydrow is designed to be silent and smooth, adjustable for any size rider.

Like a lot of gym equipment these days, it also features a large 22” screen for coached workouts. It requires a membership ($38 a month), which gives you access to 3,000 workouts; one membership covers the entire family. You can sync it to Strava to track your heart rate and other progress; it also pairs with Bluetooth speakers and headphones, in addition to the built-in speakers.

If you’re still on the fence, now’s the time to take advantage of an extended trial period: Any Hydrow purchased between now and Christmas Eve can be returned as late as January 31, 2022. That’s certainly a no-strings-attached way to ring in the new year.