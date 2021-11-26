ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Businesses see more customers in September

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
Merchants in most cities across Rockwall County saw boosts in the amount of business they recorded at the start of fall, while all Rockwall cities are seeing increases in their collections of sales tax rebate revenues for the year to date.

According to the latest update from the Texas Comptroller’s office, released on Nov. 10, the city of Rockwall reported receiving just over $3 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 14.51% from the almost $2.67 million collected in November 2020.

For the fiscal year to date Rockwall has taken in $29.44 million, 23.01% more than the $23.93 million collected through the same point in 2020.

The figures represent sales taxes collected at local retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s office in October.

• Royse City was to receive $609,634.40 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 30.04% from the $468,797.65 received in November of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has taken in $5.44 million in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 26.33% from the $4.3 collected through the same point one year ago.

• Fate received $217,121.14 this month, representing an increase of 41.77 percent from the $153,149.87 the city received in November 2020. For the year to date, Fate has received almost $1.63 million, an increase of 27.99% from the $1.27 million it received through the same point one year earlier.

• Heath received $296,566.59 this month, representing an increase of 10.93% from the $222,255.03 it received in November of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in $2.1 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 15.04% when compared to the $1.83 million the city had collected through November 2020.

• McLendon-Chisholm received $121,636.90 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 95.85% from the $62,104.03 the city collected during November of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $778,237.55 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 107,23% from the $375,525.35 collected through November 2020.

• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $7,343.52 this month, representing a decrease of 35.32% from the $11,354.42 collected in November 2020. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $109,359.29 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 4.63% percent from the $104,510.12 collected through the same point one year ago.

Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
