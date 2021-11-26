Lululemon's Black Friday sale is its biggest of the year with huge discounts on athletic wear, plus a major deal on Mirror
Black Friday is here and Lululemon is one of many brands hosting a sale with deep discounts during the shopping holiday. We're seeing Lululemon Black Friday sale items go fast, with many size options already out of stock. Check out the Lululemon deals we're highlighting below so you can shop efficiently.
The brand has developed a cult-like following over the years for its high-quality athletic wear, but it also offers loungewear and casual styles like sweaters, dresses, and rompers. Lululemon also owns Mirror, the interactive workout system. We loved the Mirror workout , but not the price — thankfully, you can save 33% on Mirror for Black Friday.
It's not often that the best and most popular Lululemon items are deeply discounted, making Black Friday the best time to shop. Below, you'll find all of the best Black Friday deals going on now at Lululemon. And for more deals across the web, check out all of our Black Friday deals coverage here .
Shop all Lululemon Black Friday deals here .
Best Lululemon Black Friday deals in 2021Mirror from lululemon This isn't just a mirror. It's a cardio class, it's a yoga studio, it's a boxing ring, it's your new personal trainer, and it's so much more. For Cyber Monday, Mirror is on sale for $500 with the code "CYBERMONDAY20" $995.00 FROM MIRROR Originally $1495.00 | Save 33%
Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket A fan-favorite, now with a hood. Between the technical fabric and a do-anything fit, it's easy to see why this one's a hit. Right now you can save up to 50% on this versatile piece, but sizes are selling out quickly. $64.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $128.00 | Save 50%
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Lululemon is, in many ways, the genesis of athleisure, so it's not surprising that the company has an edge in the space. $69.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $98.00 | Save 30%
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve $39.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $64.00 | Save 39%
Lululemon Beyond the Studio Jogger These comfortable high-rise joggers are great for lounging. $79.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $118.00 | Save 33%
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve $49.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $78.00 | Save 37%
Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew This oversized cozy sweater is perfect for lounging. You can save about $30 on many different colors and sizes during Lululemon's Black Friday sale. $89.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $118.00 | Save 25%
Lululemon Core Backpack A great multipurpose backpack, this unisex model has plenty of pockets for easy-access storage. $99.00 FROM LULULEMON Originally $159.00 | Save 38%
