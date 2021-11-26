Lululemon's Black Friday sale is its biggest of the year with huge discounts on athletic wear, plus a major deal on Mirror

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Lululemon; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Black Friday is here and Lululemon is one of many brands hosting a sale with deep discounts during the shopping holiday. We're seeing Lululemon Black Friday sale items go fast, with many size options already out of stock. Check out the Lululemon deals we're highlighting below so you can shop efficiently.

The brand has developed a cult-like following over the years for its high-quality athletic wear, but it also offers loungewear and casual styles like sweaters, dresses, and rompers. Lululemon also owns Mirror, the interactive workout system. We loved the Mirror workout , but not the price — thankfully, you can save 33% on Mirror for Black Friday.

It's not often that the best and most popular Lululemon items are deeply discounted, making Black Friday the best time to shop. Below, you'll find all of the best Black Friday deals going on now at Lululemon. And for more deals across the web, check out all of our Black Friday deals coverage here .

Shop all Lululemon Black Friday deals here .

Best Lululemon Black Friday deals in 2021