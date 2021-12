The Ugly Christmas Sweater has gone from a fashion no-no to a style all on its own. Where once hand-knit horror shows were hidden sheepishly under jackets, now, with “ugly sweater” contests and even whole party themes, we’ve come to embrace the ugly Christmas sweater for the same reason we love all holiday traditions: It’s a great way to chase away the winter blues with fun that people of any age can enjoy. These days, everyone has their own ugly Christmas sweater, from Taco Bell and Red Lobster to Swarovski. Heck, we even got in on the game ourselves!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO