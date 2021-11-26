Active COVID-19 cases up sharply in past week

After two weeks of significant reductions, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockwall County increased sharply during the past week.

Cases of the virus are still falling across the North Texas region.

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday there were 141 active cases of the virus in Rockwall County, compared to 23 on Nov. 16 and 52 active cases reported Nov. 9.

The state agency reported Rockwall County had 13,734 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, 12 more than had been reported one week earlier, with 4,067 probable cases, nine more than on Nov. 9.

The county reported 223 COVID-19 deaths, one more than had been reported one week earlier.

The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon.

The county had 17,437 estimated recoveries of the virus..

• The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 764 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a decrease of 41 cases in one week, which accounted for 29.27% of the 2,610 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 4.8% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

As of Nov. 4, children 5-are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 58.2% of Rockwall County residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additional information on obtaining vaccinations, monoclonal antibody infusion and the status on the number of cases in Rockwall County is available online at https://www.rockwallcountytexas.com/1023/COVID-19-Information