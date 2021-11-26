Unemployment numbers improve again, but remain below 2020

Unemployment dipped a bit last month in Rockwall County, when compared to September, with more people reported on the job than during any other October on record.

But the local unemployment rate i still higher than the low set two years ago, according to a report issued Nov. 19 by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Rockwall County’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.7% last month, down from 3.8% in September, and below the 5% rate reported in October 2020.

Unemployment in Rockwall County was listed at 2.9 percent in October 2019, the lowest rate during the month since 2.3 percent was reported in the county in October 1998 and October 1999.

There were 53,565 people reported as employed in the county during October, a record for the month, representing an increase of 369 jobs since September and 2,101 positions since the same point one year earlier.

A total of 2,062 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Rockwall County during October, a decrease of 59 people since September, and 649 fewer than in October of last year.

A total of 1,566 people were reported unemployed in October 2019

The county’s civilian labor force added 410 people between September and October, and 1,552 people during the past year.