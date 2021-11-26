ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Concord

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVkbB_0d7TBmT400

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Town of Concord Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, on November 23 around noon a deputy was flagged down by a bystander on Genesee Road after a male victim was found lying in the road. The bystander told the deputy that the suspected vehicle continued driving.

The male victim was identified as 47-year-old Jason Hilbig of Lewiston, he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The sheriff's office said a deputy located the suspected vehicle and initiated a traffic stop along Genesee Road, but no information was given on if an arrest was made or if any charges have been filed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Accidents
County
Erie County, NY
City
Concord, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy