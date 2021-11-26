'Empty the Shelters' holiday event to be held by BISSELL Pet Foundation

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The 6th Annual Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot will be held Thanksgiving morning from 9 a.m. to noon, at the golf course, 65 O’Neil Road, Albany. Participants are asked to bring dry or canned dog or cat food to help feed shelter pets and support the Pet Food Pantry, which helps pet owners struggling to make ends meet. The MHHS is in dire need of the following items: Large or extra-large Nylabones/Benebones for dogs and Greenies Pill Pockets to help give the dogs medicine. Cash or check donations will also be accepted. To view the full wish list, visit: https://mohawkhumane.org/wishlist.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO