Homeless

'Empty the Shelters' holiday event to be held by BISSELL Pet Foundation

La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December...

lacrossetribune.com

dogster.com

Homeless Pet Numbers Rise

After record pet adoptions seen in the U.S. during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters are filling back up again. The increase in homeless pets is two-fold: a decrease in pet adoptions and an increase in animal intake numbers. According to Best Friends Animal Society and 24PetWatch, adoptions are down 3.7% overall in 2021.
PETS
Daily Reflector

A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday. The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females. “Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had...
ANIMALS
Dothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list. Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the...
DOTHAN, AL
Fox40

Pets On The Patio

To adopt Freddie, call (916) 875-2287 and reference animal ID #A799518. During the month of November, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking for new pet toys and treats to help spread holiday cheer. The goal is to have a stocking stuffed with toys and treats for every adoptable shelter pet in hopes to send them “Home for the Holidays” in the month of December!
SACRAMENTO, CA
theintelligencer.com

With pet adoptions down, Madison County shelters open doors on Black Friday

EDWARDSVILLE – If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, the holiday season may be the perfect time to bring a new furry friend into your family. The Metro East Humane Society, located at 8495 State Route 143, and Partners for Pets, located at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, are both offering a variety of adoption specials designed to encourage people to get a new pet from their shelters.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
greensboro.com

Pet of the Week: Bullseye

Meet Bullseye. This guinea pig is slowly warming up to his new foster home after sadly being rehomed a few previous times and not handled enough in the prior homes. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network believes this sweetheart is around 2 years old. He is available for adoption with his brother Woody; their joint adoption fee is $50. To adopt this pair, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.
PETS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, there is not a nationwide spike in animals surrendered to shelters in 2021

More than 23 million American households acquired a pet since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). As lockdowns lifted and more people returned to work or resumed their social activities, some wondered what would happen...
PETS
WRGB

6th Annual Dog Trot supports animal shelter, pet pantry

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The 6th Annual Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot will be held Thanksgiving morning from 9 a.m. to noon, at the golf course, 65 O’Neil Road, Albany. Participants are asked to bring dry or canned dog or cat food to help feed shelter pets and support the Pet Food Pantry, which helps pet owners struggling to make ends meet. The MHHS is in dire need of the following items: Large or extra-large Nylabones/Benebones for dogs and Greenies Pill Pockets to help give the dogs medicine. Cash or check donations will also be accepted. To view the full wish list, visit: https://mohawkhumane.org/wishlist.
ALBANY, NY
knpr

Holiday Pet Questions Answered

Do you have a hyper chihuahua that just won't calm down? Maybe your cat has been taking a few too many naps and the pounds are really starting to add up. Whether it’s a dogs, cats, birds or reptiles, we are talking anything and everything pets!. Our panel of experts...
PETS
informnny.com

gifting a pet this holiday season

What side effects can you expect from the COVID-19 booster shot?. FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults. 'It's unacceptable': Father of Jacob Blake reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. You've got mail but you might not be able to get it right away. Arrests Made...
WATERTOWN, NY
hometownfocus.us

Pet photos will support shelter

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Humane Society is partnering with NorthRidge Community Credit Union (NRCCU) in Virginia to offer pet photos with Santa. The event will be held Wednesday, November 24, 4 – 7 p.m. in the NRCCU lobby (921 17th St. S.). Photography by Tori will be providing a digital...
VIRGINIA, MN
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Avoiding Holiday Hazards for Pets

While we gather this week with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving, our 4-legged family members often linger hopefully near the table. Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve will soon arrive in quick succession. Christmas trees are going up, parties are planned, and holiday lights are brightening our desert. However, this time of year also sees a dramatic increase in emergency trips to the vet. In the frenzy of activity, we may overlook the dangers that certain holiday plants, foods and decorations pose to cats and dogs.
PETS
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

This week’s shelter pet is Mia, who is still waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. This sweet pit pix female is playful and sweet. She is all love and play 24/7. Mia adores her people and trusts them completely. She can be found frolicking with her toys or sitting at a volunteer’s feet getting some love. This beauty is a little slow to warm up to strangers, but once she trusts you, it is forever.
SMITHTOWN, NY

