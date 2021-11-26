Twin Cities school districts grapple with enrollment decline
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts are sorting through tumbling student enrollment this fall as they...www.keyc.com
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts are sorting through tumbling student enrollment this fall as they...www.keyc.com
Money, money money. Throw them more money. that always works. Every idea has produced a positive result. We don't call it Murderapolis for nothin. Go Woke: Go Broke. Your Educators Union at work.
Comments / 2