ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Colossal Georgia estate with massive Chinese Garden, ballet studio lists for $2.5M

By TJ Macias
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ginormous mansion in Macon, Georgia that’s listed for $2.5 million is a sight to behold — both inside and out. Stretching across almost 17,000 square feet, the mysterious beauty of the mansion’s interior seems to overwhelm its exterior, while the rest of the grounds are even more amazing....

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

The unlisted Georgian farmhouse with over 12 acres including a party barn

The unlisted Georgian fronted farmhouse is like something out of a film. It's nestled away down a wooded drive in a private position hidden out of sight - what more could you want?. The magnificent farmhouse, Priestleys Farm, in Lane End near High Wycombe, is on the market for a...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $35 Million Connecticut Castle With Its Own Moat and Dungeon

As youngsters, Chris Mark’s two daughters reportedly loved to dress-up as little princesses. So, as any proud parent does, he built them a fairytale castle complete with turrets and towers, along with a moat and a drawbridge. To make sure there was enough room for everyone, Mark, great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Sr., designed the 18,777-square-foot castle, roughly 40 miles from Hartford, with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and seven different levels. Naturally the basement featured a theater with a stage, lights and music for his daughters to perform. Now, after first listing Chrismark Castle for an ambitious $45 million in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wvlt.tv

Villa Collina contents auction to begin on Dec. 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to own a piece of the mansion touted as the largest private Tennessee home before it is demolished, now is the time. A public inspection and the auction of the entire contents of Villa Collina will take begin Dec. 4 by the Furrow Auction Company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Agent#Chinese Garden#Ballet#Wine Cellar#Realtor Com#Daily Mail#Telegraph#The Hay House
holycitysinner.com

Villa De La Fontaine Property Sold for $3.5 Million

Thompson, Gelber, and Snyder Team with AgentOwned Realty today announced that they had sold 138 and 140 Wentworth Street, also known as Villa De La Fontaine, for $3,500,000. This was the first time this one-of-a-kind property had been available for sale to the public. The Kerrison House, later known as...
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

Enormous Estate in Georgia Has Largest Private Chinese Garden in the Country

One of the largest homes in Macon, GA, is on the market for $2.5 million. For a buyer in search of a one-of-a-kind backyard, this mansion delivers. Known locally as the former Barnes estate, the near 17,000-square-foot grande dame located at 1386 Waverland Drive sits on nearly 16 acres of private land. It comes with a storied history nearly as lavish as the gatherings that were once hosted here.
MACON, GA
WTHR

$2.5 million Georgia mansion wows people across the US

MACON, Ga. — A Macon home just went on the market and it’s got a lot of WOW factor both inside and out. In fact, it’s attracting attention around the United States. 1386 Waverland Drive may look like a nice house on the outside, but once you walk in, the beauty is bountiful. The 16,000-square-foot home is lined with green marble floors.
GEORGIA STATE
Dirt

Stately Norman-Style Mansion on Long Island’s Gold Coast Seeks $12.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. An elegant house in the exceedingly tony Long Island, N.Y., village of Old Brookville has come for sale at $12.5 million. Known as Woodside, the French-style estate’s imposing, vine-encrusted main house has eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, plus four powder rooms. Extra-luxe amenities include four fireplaces, a high-end eat-in family kitchen and a separate prep kitchen, a game room, a wine cellar, and a gym. Listed with Paul Metyunas at Douglas Elliman, the 12.5-acre spread also boasts a separate three-bedroom cottage, a detached three-car garage, a saltwater pool and pool house, and a tennis...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

988 S Fork Estates Iii

3 bed/2bath manufactured home 3 miles from Moorefield with easy access to shopping, schools, and other services. Private location on for a weekend getaway or full time residence. With over 1500 square feet room for a lot of different things---3 miles to moorefield so out of town but pretty close too---nice sized rooms-----hard cap road all the way to the property---
MLS
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
REAL ESTATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

The stunning Great Missenden family home on sale for £3.35 million

A stunning five bedroom property is on the market for £3.35 million featuring a summer house and double garage. Located on an elevated position of Great Missenden's private road, Grimms Hill, within walking distance of the railway station and other local amenities. Penrose House has been redesigned and extended by...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8419 Ingleton Road

Fabulous custom home built in 2007 on a lovely 2.5 acre lot in Ingleton with water views. This is a wonderful location between Easton and St Michaels . With almost 3500 SF of living space plus another 1400+ SF of unfinished space, this home boasts large living areas and offers a very flexible floor plan. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances (including a 6 burner gas range and oven) and opens to the breakfast room and family room with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace. An elaborate office with built-in desks and bookcases is adjoining. There is also a separate living room plus dining room off the foyer. The primary bedroom with sitting area has its own wing and boasts his/hers walk-in closets plus a primary bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities. On the first floor is also a separate in-law suite with bedroom, living area with kitchenette, large full bath, and access to a fabulous screened porch overlooking the back yard. The second floor has ample space with a large bedroom, big bonus/game room (could be used as another bedroom), full bath with soaking tub, and incredible storage access. The incredible 4 car garage is complete with 2 car lifts, 4 door openers, utility sink, and handicapped lift. Truly a car enthusiast's dream!Other notables within the home are high ceilings throughout, custom blinds, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, wood floors on the first floor, and carpeting on the second. Also present are a Rinnai tankless hot water heater, an encapsulated crawl space, 2 sump pumps, and 3 HVAC zones.The exterior is partially fenced in the back yard and includes a swing set and ramp to the porch. Included is a shed for lawn equipment storage.This property offers so much, is in great condition and won't last long! For all inquiries, please contact listing agent.
REAL ESTATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1436 Claridge Avenue

Welcome home! Quiet cul-de-sac, with gorgeous landscaping including privacy trees, purple plum trees, rock wall, new shrubs, second staircase to deck with entry pavers, fire pit, Beautiful flooring throughout, including marble entry and marble in bathrooms, new roof, new water heater, new light fixtures and faucets, fresh paint, painted kitchen cabinets with new hardware, sidewalk next to driveway leading to front door entry, stainless steel appliances, his and her walk-in closets in master bedroom, on-suite bathroom with huge soaking tub, double-closets in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, plenty of storage space, Garage, private driveway with plenty of street parking, covered porch, private backyard, huge side yard, near UMBC, CCBC-Catonsville, walk to MARC train and major local highways (95,695,895), Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, downtown minutes away, Guinness Brewery, weekly food trucks at the local firehouse, neighborhood events held throughout the year, move-in ready! Call today before it+GGs too late!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy