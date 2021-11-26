Colossal Georgia estate with massive Chinese Garden, ballet studio lists for $2.5M

Fabulous custom home built in 2007 on a lovely 2.5 acre lot in Ingleton with water views. This is a wonderful location between Easton and St Michaels . With almost 3500 SF of living space plus another 1400+ SF of unfinished space, this home boasts large living areas and offers a very flexible floor plan. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances (including a 6 burner gas range and oven) and opens to the breakfast room and family room with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace. An elaborate office with built-in desks and bookcases is adjoining. There is also a separate living room plus dining room off the foyer. The primary bedroom with sitting area has its own wing and boasts his/hers walk-in closets plus a primary bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities. On the first floor is also a separate in-law suite with bedroom, living area with kitchenette, large full bath, and access to a fabulous screened porch overlooking the back yard. The second floor has ample space with a large bedroom, big bonus/game room (could be used as another bedroom), full bath with soaking tub, and incredible storage access. The incredible 4 car garage is complete with 2 car lifts, 4 door openers, utility sink, and handicapped lift. Truly a car enthusiast's dream!Other notables within the home are high ceilings throughout, custom blinds, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, wood floors on the first floor, and carpeting on the second. Also present are a Rinnai tankless hot water heater, an encapsulated crawl space, 2 sump pumps, and 3 HVAC zones.The exterior is partially fenced in the back yard and includes a swing set and ramp to the porch. Included is a shed for lawn equipment storage.This property offers so much, is in great condition and won't last long! For all inquiries, please contact listing agent.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO