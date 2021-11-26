Colossal Georgia estate with massive Chinese Garden, ballet studio lists for $2.5M

Welcome home! Quiet cul-de-sac, with gorgeous landscaping including privacy trees, purple plum trees, rock wall, new shrubs, second staircase to deck with entry pavers, fire pit, Beautiful flooring throughout, including marble entry and marble in bathrooms, new roof, new water heater, new light fixtures and faucets, fresh paint, painted kitchen cabinets with new hardware, sidewalk next to driveway leading to front door entry, stainless steel appliances, his and her walk-in closets in master bedroom, on-suite bathroom with huge soaking tub, double-closets in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, plenty of storage space, Garage, private driveway with plenty of street parking, covered porch, private backyard, huge side yard, near UMBC, CCBC-Catonsville, walk to MARC train and major local highways (95,695,895), Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, downtown minutes away, Guinness Brewery, weekly food trucks at the local firehouse, neighborhood events held throughout the year, move-in ready! Call today before it+GGs too late!
Comments / 0