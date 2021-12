Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (calf, injured reserve) will not play Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Hunt will miss at least one more week, but Stefanski said the running back is getting close to a return. Nick Chubb is expected back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so D'Ernest Johnson will likely play Hunt's complementary role out of the backfield. Johnson could potentially see more volume if the Browns are able to build a comfortable lead.

