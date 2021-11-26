ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Nutrition Market Worth US$ 75 Bn By End Of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global sports nutrition market is estimated to account for US$ 75 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 9.0%.

Sports nutrition is the systematic study and practice of diet and nutrition particularly with regards to enhancing anyone's athletic activity. Basically, it is the science of food and nutrition to enhance sporting activities. Nutrition is a very important component of most sports training regimes, being equally popular in endurance sports and strength sports. In particular, nutrition has grown increasingly important in mixed martial arts (MMA) sports, particularly in the realm of nutritional supplements used to optimize training and recovery. The best way to obtain the necessary nutrition for such sports is through intense weight training exercise coupled with a well-balanced diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates, fats, and other dietary components that promote muscle growth, energy levels, and general health. There are a number of dietary supplements used in MMA sports nutrition to promote optimal performance and health. Common supplements include nitric oxide, protein bars, whey protein, sports nutrition grade creatine (elements used in the sports arena), glutamine, multivitamins, and multi-minerals. All of these supplements aim to improve physical performance by providing sufficient amounts of nutrients and/or boosting mental alertness and focus. They are available in a different form: sports drinks, capsule/tablets, protein powders, supplement powder, protein bars, carbohydrate drinks, and ready-to-drink protein drinks.

Ask for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1018

Market Drivers:

Increasing health-conscious consumers is a prime factor driving growth of the sports nutrition market. Growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of sports nutrition products is again fostering growth of the market. Moreover, easy accessibility of sports nutrition products is also expected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period.

Expanding retail channels is projected to accelerate growth of the market. For instance, the National Retail Federation issued its annual forecast, anticipating that retail sales will grow between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent to more than $4.33 trillion in 2021 as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens.

Market Opportunities:

An increasing number of people participating in sports activities is projected to bring new and bright market opportunities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 19.3 percent of the U.S. population was engaged in sports and exercise each day in 2019. Male participation was higher (20.7 percent) than the participation rate of women (18 percent). This included participation in sports, exercise, and other active leisure activities.

A growing number of partnerships among key players in the market is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance, in September 2020, British sports nutrition brand CNP Professional announces partnering with vegan distributor Bravura Foods to launch protein powders, a collagen booster, pre-workout products, and plant-based nutrition bars. The product has been vegan certified by the vegetarian society.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1018

Market Trends:

Veganism is one of the major trends in the market. This is expected to stimulate growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Orgain—the producer of a number of vegan-friendly nutrition supplements—has launched a new line of plant-based protein powders produced with sports performance in mind. The three new products include Organic Sport Protein Powder, Organic Sport Energy Powder, and Organic Sports Recovery Powder. Each supplement also includes vitamin C and an array of adaptogens to increase energy and stimulate speedy recovery.

The increasing popularity of energy bars among bodybuilders is an emerging trend that is expected to accelerate growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020Kind has entered the energy bar category with its newest product line that claims to provide sustained energy from 100% whole grains. Oats are widely used as its main ingredient, Kind Energy comes in three varieties: chocolate chunk, peanut butter, and dark chocolate peanut butter. Each gluten-free bar contains 10g of protein and features other whole grains such as quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, and millet.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players engaged in the global sports nutrition market are Glanbia, Maxinutrition, PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company, GNC Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company, and Universal Nutrition.

Market segmentation:

By Product

  • Sports Food
  • Sports Drinks
  • Sports Supplements

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of World

Need Customized Report? Please Visit @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1018

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. ShahSenior Client Partner - Business DevelopmentCoherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-nutrition-market-worth-us-75-bn-by-end-of-2027-says-coherent-market-insights-301432309.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

IN THIS ARTICLE
