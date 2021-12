The Russell 2000 lagged the other major indexes for the majority of this year. But that didn't stop it from creating a swing trading opportunity in November. After topping in March, the Russell 2000 (0RUS) had multiple attempts to reach new highs that quickly fizzled. Just when it looked like it was getting going, the Russell 2000 would fall back. But it never fell that much either. The pullbacks were never much more than 10% off their highs.

