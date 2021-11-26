ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Fintech, Jeeves, And MasterCard Join Forces To Offer Fully Locally-Issued Physical And Virtual Cards For Mexican Businesses

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, yet its local businesses still struggle to access credit without exorbitant fees and tedious paperwork. Mastercard, the world's leading payments company, and Jeeves, the preferred financial partner for Mexican businesses, have partnered together to solve this issue by launching the first physical card that allows companies to pay in any local currency from all countries Mastercard currently operates.

"The startup ecosystem in Mexico and all of Latin America is thriving. As founders ourselves, we understand their needs, which is why it is important that we offer this card to them now. In addition to no fees and up to 4% cashback, our cards provide the flexibility and security LATAM startups are hungry for," says Dileep Thazhmon, CEO and founder of Jeeves.

Jeeves is the first and only expense management and business banking company in Mexico that is a fully-approved Mastercard Principal Member with both physical and virtual cards. Jeeves cardholders can benefit from no fees, unlimited virtual cards, and up to 4% cashback. Since its launch in January 2021, the company has successfully onboarded over 700 businesses in Mexico, including Runa, Moons, Bitso, Kavak, Jüsto, etc.

Kavak, one of the fastest-growing Mexican startups, has been using Jeeves card during the last year. Carlos García Ottati highlights its benefits: "Jeeves makes everything faster. Kavak is growing exponentially. We need a partner that understands and fulfills our needs. Thanks to Jeeves card and expense platform we can operate cross border seamlessly."

"Thanks to Jeeves, we can grow our business without worrying about the logistics of expenses and payments. Each of our team members has access to their own cards and is tailored to their specific needs. When we travel - Jeeves makes it easy. You can pay in any currency and link it to the bank account you prefer. Our finance team loves it. No other company lets you go global so easily and quickly," says Alexander Clapp, Moons COO, and co-founder.

"In recent years, we have seen an exponential growth of the fintech ecosystem in the market. We are very excited about this alliance with Jeeves. Through these collaborations, we can contribute to a fast digital transformation that provides startups with the products that directly align with their needs and facilitate access to financial services," assured Pablo Cuarón, Director of New Payments Flows at Mastercard México.

Unlike traditional financial service providers, Jeeves approves credit cards in record time and with no personal guarantees. This allows companies to operate immediately with the support, strength, and network of Mastercard.

The partnership allows Jeeves cardholders to use their cards in all countries where Mastercard currently operates, allowing companies to pay in local currency including Mexican Pesos, Colombian Pesos, USD, and GBP, with 30 days of credit.

The partnership comes off the heels of two successful funding rounds backed by some of the most prestigious investors in Silicon Valley, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Y Combinator, and CRV, raising a total of over $188 million.

About Jeeves

Jeeves is an all-in-one expense management platform for startups in global markets including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Canada, UK and Europe. Cash, corporate cards with up to 4% cash back, and cross border payments all run on the Jeeves proprietary infrastructure which allows companies to spin up their finance function within minutes. Jeeves can handle multiple currencies for payback. More than 1000 global companies trust Jeeves with their financial payment stack. Jeeves has raised $188 Million from Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, CRV, Tencent and Silicon Valley Bank to fuel its international expansion.

About Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fintech-jeeves-and-mastercard-join-forces-to-offer-fully-locally-issued-physical-and-virtual-cards-for-mexican-businesses-301432470.html

SOURCE Jeeves

American Banker

Fintechs aim to build better expense cards for small businesses

Fintechs across the U.S. and Canada have found a niche for providing small and medium-sized enterprises with virtual and plastic expense cards. The fintechs use proprietary credit scoring methods and links to customers’ bank accounts and accounting software to lower the risk that has kept many North American banks away from this market. The fintechs also emphasize digital features over financial terms.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Business Banking#Global Payments#Mastercard Join Forces#Mexican#Latam#Mastercard Principal
Entrepreneur

Mastercard (MA) to Partner With Jeeves, Boost Mexico Presence

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced that it is partnering with global financial technology (FinTech) startup Jeeves to launch the first physical card in Mexico, which will enable clients to pay in any currency where Mastercard is operating. The Mexican economy is currently witnessing a rapid recovery, which, in turn, is...
BUSINESS
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
pymnts

Paycast, Marqeta, Mastercard Collaborate on New Marketplace Card Product

Paycast, Marqeta and Mastercard are collaborating to launch a new card product to bring marketplaces advanced payment solutions that will help sellers boost growth, according to a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 24). Marketplace payment engine Paycast will tap Marqeta’s card issuing platform and Mastercard’s global payments network to power...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Weavr teams up with finway to issue physical and virtual cards for SMEs

Weavr, a technology company that helps businesses to embed financial services into mobile apps and SaaS businesses, has partnered with finway, a finance operating system for SMEs. The finway software provides a solution for SME businesses to process, pay, plan, and control all spending within a company. It incorporates all...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Trade of economically and physically scarce virtual water in the global food network

The virtual water (VW) trade associated to food is composed by the quantity of water utilized for the production of the crops exchanged on the global market. In assessing a country's water abundance or scarcity when entering the international VW trade, scholars consider only physical water availability, neglecting economic water scarcity, which indicates situations in which socio-economic obstacles impede the productive use of water. We weight the global VW trade associated to primary crops with a newly proposed composite water scarcity index (CWSI) that combines physical and economic water scarcity. 39% of VW volumes is exported from countries with a higher CWSI than the one of the destination country. Such unfair routes occur both from low- to high-income countries and among low- and middle-income countries themselves. High-income countries have a predominant role in import of CWSI-weighted VW, while low- and middle-income countries dominate among the largest CWSI-weighted VW exporters. For many of them economic water scarcity dominates over physical scarcity. The application of the CWSI elicits also a status change from net exporter to net importer for some wealthy countries and viceversa for some low- and middle-income countries. The application of CWSI allows one to quantify to what extent VW exchanges flow along environmentally and economically unfair routes, and it can inform the design of compensation policies.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon considers switching co-brand card from Visa to Mastercard - Bloomberg

Amazon.com (AMZN +0.4%) is considering the possibility of switching its co-brand credit card to Mastercard (MA -2.8%) as the e-commerce giant ramps up its dispute with Visa (V -5.5%) over credit card fees, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The potential to switch to Mastercard (NYSE:MA) may give...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Credit Cards See Growth as Part of Global Business Payments Mix

All eyes are on the supply chain snarls — the logistics headaches that may leave shelves bare during the all-important holiday shopping season. In an interview with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, Dean M. Leavitt, CEO of B2B provider Boost Payment Solutions, said that freight and logistics is just one segment within B2B that’s ripe for a shift from the antiquated processes that dominate a $125 trillion payments opportunity.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital To Participate In Barclays Global Technology, Media And Telecommunications Conference

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conference:. Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is on track to settle $45 trillion in 2021 alone, according to a report from Ark Invest. What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at Ark Invest, shared a graph depicting Bitcoin’s transaction volume over the last year and revealed that its annual settlement volumes are now four times higher than global payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
MARKETS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
healio.com

Global, local insights offer ways to improve peritoneal dialysis

The Peritoneal Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study is the largest international prospective cohort study of peritoneal dialysis and related outcomes, providing findings to help inform improvements in peritoneal dialysis care. The primary objective of the Peritoneal Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study (PDOPPS) is to identify modifiable PD practices...
HEALTH SERVICES
u.today

Former PayPal CEO's Cryptocurrency Exchange Goes Live for Institutional Clients

The cryptocurrency exchange backed by Peter Thiel and Richard Li began operating for a batch of institutional investors on Tuesday. The start for institutional investors is only the first step before the full launch for private investors and traders. The Bullish Exchange will offer Bitcoin, Ether and EOS tokens for...
MARKETS
aithority.com

LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

Longtime CES exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022. As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.
BUSINESS
