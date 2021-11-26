ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Festive Vibes at San Francisco’s New Castro Eatery Are Not to Miss

The Bold Italic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe menu at Copas is a love letter to all things verdant green. Nomica was one of the most creative modern Japanese restaurants in SF from the owners of Sausalito’s legendary Sushi Ran. I was so sad when it closed at 2223 Market Street after a short, unimpressive morph into the...

thebolditalic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
SFGate

Inside the Bay Area town famous for keeping tourists out

A night at the Bay Area's Smiley’s Saloon, the 170-year-old Bolinas bar claiming to be California's oldest. If you find yourself in Bolinas, there aren’t a ton of watering holes to choose from. In fact, the reclusive Marin County town has just one destination for imbibing into the wee hours.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sausalito, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sausalito, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
NBC San Diego

Thanksgiving How-To: Where's the Best Pie in San Diego?

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to plan where to get the best piece of pie if you can't make it home for the holiday for Mom's or Dad's. Whether you like the traditional pumpkin or apple pie, here's your best options around San Diego County:. Two locations;...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Houston Chronicle

Holiday tamales have been a Texas tradition for generations. But how did it start?

Editor's Note: This article originally ran on Nov. 27, 2020. For much of her life, Juany Balderas hated making tamales. It took her family three days to make enough for extended relatives back in her native Mier Y Noriega, Mexico — days spent painstakingly slaughtering pigs, mixing the masa, grinding pork shoulder, rolling up corn husks and steaming dozens upon dozens of the creations over an open flame. She tried to avoid the process as much as possible, learning only to make the masa from her grandmother so she could skip the more labor-intensive parts.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Loggins
San Diego weekly Reader

Another generation discovers Perry’s Cafe

If seems as though Perry’s Café has always been there, always easy to spot from the 5-North to 8-East freeway interchange. They say the family-owned breakfast diner has been in business over 35 years, and the look of it certainly feels out of another time – an accordioned rooftop and fieldstone accents. But the true reason it stands out so easily may be the huge, wraparound parking lot. Despite being so close to the city center, there’s not another building within 150 feet, so the restaurant stands alone, presented like a showpiece.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Sushi#Beer Cocktail#Food Drink#The Festive Vibes#Japanese#Purple Pickle#Corningware#House
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger adding to San Diego footprint

The Habit Burger Grill is opening this week in Vista, a city in San Diego County, California, according to a company press release. In honor of Monday's opening at 45 Hacienda Dr., the California-based chain is hosting pre-opening VIP events for its CharClub members. Guests may receive an invite to the sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at habitburger.com/vista. Perks include:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The best grocery store in San Francisco you've likely never been to

The first thing you should know about Nijiya Market is that it's great. The second is that it's perhaps the most poorly laid-out grocery store you've ever been inside. For the uninitiated, Nijiya Market on Post Street in San Francisco's Japantown is one of the best grocery stores in town. If you're in the market for Japanese goods — from essentials like soy sauce to extremely specific white rice varieties — it's a food heaven.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Life inside a century-old SRO hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Most mornings at Polk Manor, I woke up to the sound of seagulls. Or car break-ins. Or nothing at all. Living in a single room occupancy in the Tenderloin is actually a lot more quiet than you’d think. For about three years, I lived alone in a century-old 8-by-10 hotel room above a radical feminist bookstore, a cluttered storefront that sold sequined negligees and a massage parlor called Healing Winds that never seemed to be open. Had I not, I’d probably be a completely different person.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Only In Colorado

The Most Unique Elvis Cafe In The World Is Right Here In Colorado

If you had to choose one person to name as the most iconic artist of all time, who would you say? There are only a handful of people who can live up to this infamy, one of whom is the one and only Elvis Presley! Are you a die-hard Elvis fan? If so, it is a great time to be a Coloradan, as one of the most unique Elvis cafe’s in the world is located right here in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles' Iconic Randy's Donuts Secures Spot For First San Diego Location

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has secured an address for its first of nearly a dozen San Diego locations set to open in the coming years. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 more stores throughout California in addition to seven company stores, 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and seven in Central California. The company also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market, now totaling 64 stores.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4

Violent weekend in San Francisco

Oakland city leaders discuss crime prevention plans. 11-year-old East Texas girl killed in 'hunting accident' on Saturday evening. Health officials: No cases of omicron COVID-19 variant yet detected in California. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins KRON4 to talk about Carmel-by-the-Sea 'Just surprising,' neighbor says after Cary man accused of using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy