The Festive Vibes at San Francisco’s New Castro Eatery Are Not to Miss

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has secured an address for its first of nearly a dozen San Diego locations set to open in the coming years. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 more stores throughout California in addition to seven company stores, 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and seven in Central California. The company also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market, now totaling 64 stores.
