The Festive Vibes at San Francisco’s New Castro Eatery Are Not to Miss

If seems as though Perry’s Café has always been there, always easy to spot from the 5-North to 8-East freeway interchange. They say the family-owned breakfast diner has been in business over 35 years, and the look of it certainly feels out of another time – an accordioned rooftop and fieldstone accents. But the true reason it stands out so easily may be the huge, wraparound parking lot. Despite being so close to the city center, there’s not another building within 150 feet, so the restaurant stands alone, presented like a showpiece.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO