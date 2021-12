Taxes on oil and gas drilling on federal lands could go up for the first time in a century, the Department of the Interior said Friday. On Jan. 27, President Joe Biden signed an executive order pausing federal oil and gas leasing until his administration could complete a comprehensive review of the leasing program. That moratorium was blocked by a federal judge in June, forcing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to resume lease sales, but the review — expected in early summer — was not released until Friday.

