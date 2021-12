A subsidiary of Beijing-based film studio Huayi Brothers is in contract to sell an 8.4-acre site in a gated community in Bel Air. The property at 10701 Levico Way is the only undeveloped lot in a community with four private homesites. The three other parcels in the assemblage are developed and occupied. Huayi Brothers’ property went into contract with a last asking price of $35 million, according to a listing on Zillow. The movie producer first listed the parcel in July at the same price.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO