A Lake Tahoe estate listed for $60 million went into contract and will likely set a sales record for the area when the final price is revealed. The 5.3-acre Incline Village estate, with 313 feet of lakefront property, came to market in July, but went into contract on November 8, just weeks after a “bomb cyclone” blew through. The buyers were clearly not deterred by the Category 5 atmospheric river that swept through the area; the increasingly rare early blanket of snow it brought to the ski resort region may have even made the already popular area that much more enticing.

ZEPHYR COVE, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO