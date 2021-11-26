ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Online has billions in sales but in-store Black Friday is still a tradition in Kansas

By Craig Andres
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WebAZ_0d7TAHGS00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For many, getting out at 5 a.m. is still a part of Black Friday in Wichita.

“So, I like in-person to shop,” said Sylver Morgan. “Oh yeah, we were out here at 5:15 this morning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXkue_0d7TAHGS00
Black Friday shoppers at Cabelas located at K-96 and Greenwich in northeast Wichita. (KSN Photo)

Sylver got out to find some gear at Cabelas and get some Christmas shopping done simultaneously.

“Giving gifts to people, the ones you love. Giving really,” said Sylver. “Fishing pole for the boy. Hoodie for the brother and, you know, Christmas gifts.”

Others say they went online and then came to the store to check it out.

“I think online it’s much less of an impulse buy,” said Callie Considine. “Because usually the Black Friday deals are more spread out over a couple of days so you can look at it. Think about it, go look at it in the store maybe.”

Callie and Ericka Pope were also doing impulse buying, saying that’s part of the discovery and fun of Christmas shopping.

“This is an impulse buy,” said Ericka, pointing to a $10 hoodie. “We do love the sales. We see something we like; we may just buy it.”

For Becky Knackstedt being in the store is all about tradition.

“Oh, we get out early, yes,” said Knackstedt. “This year, it seems different than years previous. There’s not near as many people.”

Knackstedt says she does look online for deals, but she still makes a day of it with family in the stores.

“Usually, we will go to about six or seven tonight,” said Knackstedt. “Depends on how much we get done.”

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that 49% of people plan to shop on Small Business Saturday.

