Global Automotive Radar Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles Of Leading Players Analog Devices, Continental, Denso, HELLA, Bosch, Valeo, And ZF Among Others

The global automotive radar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.The global automotive radar market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of road accidents that have necessitated safety features in automobiles for safer mobility. Governments across the world are also implementing stringent regulations and initiatives to develop vehicle safety systems.

Besides this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles and the electrification of vehicles have escalated the demand for automotive radars. They offer adaptive cruise control and are critical components of the autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, technological advancements in the automotive sector, such as the development of high-performance compact radars at low manufacturing costs, are providing a positive impact on the market growth. Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive radar market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, range, vehicle type and application. Breakup by Range

Long Range

Medium and Short Range

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Analog Devices Inc.

Aptiv plc

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global automotive radar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive radar market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive radar market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

