ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $500,000 To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm Brian Schall, Esq. 310-301-3335 info@schallfirm.com www.schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-chegg-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-500-000-to-contact-the-firm-301432472.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

IN THIS ARTICLE
TCBI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TCBI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Texas Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing On December 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: SGIIU) (the " Company") announced today that, commencing on December 1, 2021, holders of the units (the " Units") sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock (the " Common Stock") and warrants (the " Warrants") included in the Units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Chief Financial Officer

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Simone Walsh as the Company's Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Deborah Merrill submitted her resignation, but has agreed to continue working with the Company on an orderly transition of her responsibilities to Ms. Walsh through January 22, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on December 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMCAU".
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Gencan Capital Announces Acquisition Of A Majority Of Its Common Shares By John A. McMahon And Certain Other Purchasers And Certain Related Matters

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (the " Corporation") (CSE: GCA) today announced that John A. McMahon and certain other purchasers (the " Purchasers") acquired 13,999,336 (the " Acquired Shares") Common Shares (the " Common Shares") in the capital of the Corporation from Genterra Capital Inc., Forum Financial Corporation, and York Capital Funding Inc. (the " Vendors"). The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2021, pursuant to which the Purchasers acquired all of the Acquired Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Acquired Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 million (the " Transaction"), in reliance on the exemption in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids from the requirements of securities legislation applicable to formal bids.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Option To Purchase Additional Units

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on November 29, 2021. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Krystal Biotech Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the "Company"), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $75.00 per share. The Company and certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of the Company's common stock offered in the public offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company other than up to 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock that may be sold by the selling stockholders in connection with the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Regulus Therapeutics Announces Closing Of $34.6 Million Private Placement Of Equity

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of equity. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $34.6 million from the sale of 58,923,352 shares of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock") at a purchase price of $0.36 per share. In addition, the Company sold 3,725,720 shares of non-voting Class A-4 convertible preferred stock, in lieu of shares of Common Stock, at a price of $3.60 per share. Each share of non-voting Class A-4 convertible preferred stock is convertible into 10 shares of Common Stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership conversion limitations. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction for non-clinical and clinical development activities for its product candidates and general corporate purposes. SVB Leerink acted as the lead placement agent for the financing. H.C. Wainwright and Co. acted as co-placement agent for the financing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Activist Shareholder Leans on Zendesk to Abandon SurveyMonkey Deal

Zendesk Inc. shareholder Jana Partners is urging the customer service company to walk away from a deal to buy Momentive Global, the parent company of SurveyMonkey. Jana Partners wants Zendesk’s board to drop the deal now instead of waiting months for a shareholder vote that it said appears likely to fail, according to a letter the New York activist firm sent to the software firm's board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
