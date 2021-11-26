ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluate And Track Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement E-Commerce Logistics will grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement E-Commerce Logistics requirements.

Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

Sign Up for a Sample Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/e-commerce-logistics-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis : The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.
  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report : Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.
  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

ContactSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-procurement-e-commerce-logistics-market--procurement-research-report-spendedge-301432279.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Comments / 0

BUSINESS
