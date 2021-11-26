Academy Awards® Accredited Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Presents Japan Cultural Expo Project: Creation Of Stories All Around Japan

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards ® accredited Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia (SSFF & ASIA), is collaborating with Japan Cultural Expo on a project about short stories on Japanese folktales.

In the frame of this project, young contemporary writers create short stories inspired by local legends set in various locations around Japan.

This year, the project introduces three exciting short stories set in Okinawa, Hiroshima, and Kumamoto that can be read in English. Moreover, the SSFF & ASIA 2021 Autumn Film Festival hosted a panel discussion with the three writers involved in this project. The video of their talk can be viewed online for free with English subtitles.

The authors: Kumiko Takahashi, Masatomo Tamaru, and Nako Mori talked about the background and the writing and development of the stories, which folktales they based it on. This discussion is now available online with English subtitles.

We hope to deliver the wonders of Japan through this project.

URL ： https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/en/creation-of-stories-all-around-japan/

Okinawa Pefecture × Kumiko Takahashi

"Mom's Celestial Robe of Feathers" is a heartwarming take on this legend transposed into contemporary life. The narrative offers plenty of details of daily life in Okinawa's outlying islands.

Hiroshima Prefecture × Masatomo Tamaru

"Time Arrows"draws inspiration from a legend about Mori Motonari (1497-1571), a feudal lord that ruled in Hiroshima during Japan's Warring States period. His wisdom about what "real strength" consists of echoes beautifully in this story about contemporary Japanese people.

Kumamoto Prefecture × Nako Mori

"Dancing Girls"is filled with glimpses of high-school life in Japan in the age of social media, captured with humor and subtle insight into the nonverbal connection between high-school girls.

