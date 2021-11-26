ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will flight restrictions help as new variant emerges?

thegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments...

www.thegazette.com

