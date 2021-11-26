ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead

By KIMBERLY CAUVEL @Kimberly_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago
As back-to-back weather systems bring what the National Weather Service calls “excessive rain” to the region, another round of major flooding is forecast for the Skagit River this weekend and into next week.

A flood watch was issued early Friday morning for all of Skagit County.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the flood watch states.

While several rivers in Western Washington are forecast to flood, the Skagit is the only one expected to reach major flood stage.

Flood stage on the Skagit River is 28 feet. Major flood stage is 32.5 feet in Concrete and 32 feet in Mount Vernon.

Major flood stage means deep, swift waters will inundate land and infrastructure throughout the watershed, with the potential to cause significant damage.

Communities throughout Skagit County are still recovering from the last major flood, which peaked Nov. 15-16.

During that flood, the river crested at 38.93 feet in Concrete and 36.79 feet in Mount Vernon, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

The coming flooding is forecast to crest several feet lower. The river is forecast to reach 34.62 feet in Concrete on Sunday and 34.52 feet in Mount Vernon on Monday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.

The river is forecast to rise rapidly in the Concrete area, from about 23 feet on Saturday to flood stage by midday Sunday and to its crest in the evening. That’s about an 11-foot change in 24 hours.

In the Mount Vernon area, the river is forecast to rise from about 21 feet at the start of Sunday to its crest at the start of Tuesday. That’s about a 13-foot change in 48 hours.

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
