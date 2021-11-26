ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin gets Armenian and Azeri leaders to agree to work on defining border

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xs1D_0d7T9UUP00
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev attend their trilateral meeting in Sochi, Russia November 26, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to work towards demarcating the border between their two countries after a war that killed at least 6,500 people last year.

Putin brought together Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev for talks in Sochi, 10 days after the deadliest border clashes between the two sides since a ceasefire was signed a year ago. read more

A three-way communique said Aliyev and Pashinyan had agreed to work towards setting up a joint commission to define the border, one of the key issues left unresolved when Russia intervened to stop the fighting last year in and around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan emerged as the decisive victor, recapturing territory it had lost in a previous war between 1991 and 1994. But many questions remain unresolved, including the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenians who live there, who numbered up to 150,000 before the war.

The communique said the leaders discussed unblocking economic and transport links, but there was no mention of the return of prisoners of war.

Moscow deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region after the ceasefire, reaffirming its role as policeman and chief power broker in a volatile part of the former Soviet Union where Turkey also wields increasing influence thanks to its close alliance with Azerbaijan.

Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
CNBC

U.S., Britain warn Russia against any new Ukraine aggression

Western alarm grows at Russian troop build-up. Blinken to address NATO ministers in Lativa. Moscow denies any aggressive intent. The United States and Britain warned Russia on Tuesday over any new military aggression against Ukraine as the Western military alliance NATO met to discuss Moscow's intentions for massing troops on the border with the former Soviet republic.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Putin gives government a week to prepare Omicron action plan

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to prepare an action plan within the next week to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Putin said it was important to maintain supplies of drugs, oxygen and hospital beds. "First of all, it is necessary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenians#Azeri#Russian
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Ukrainians Near Conflict Zone Try to Guess Putin's Next Move

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Anatoliy Hrebeniuk was a child of the Soviet Union - he grew up after World War Two in a land where Russians and Ukrainians were united as neighbours within the bloc. Today he lives some 50 km (30 miles) from the front line of fighting between...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine ‘a very unwelcome outcome’, says minister

A nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine would be “a very unwelcome outcome”, a defence minister has told Parliament.The understatement by Tory frontbencher Baroness Goldie of such a catastrophic scenario, which she said she hoped could be avoided, sparked muted wry laughter among peers at Westminster.Lady Goldie made her comments as she was pressed over a deal struck between the UK and Ukraine which will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.Boris Johnson has previously warned Vladimir Putin against making a “tragic mistake” as tensions rise with a military build-up by Russia on the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy