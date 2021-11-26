ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Basketball offers Black Friday ticket deals

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don’t have to spend all of your Black Friday budget at retailers. Save a little extra skrilla to watch the Kentucky Wildcats. UK Athletics is dropping the prices for...

247Sports

Five-star center Baye Fall updates recruitment

Five-star center Baye Fall is beginning to look at visits as he starts his junior season at Denver Prep Academy. Fall is currently being recruited hard by Arkansas, USC, Auburn among others and plans on taking visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas at some point during the year. “I haven't...
EDUCATION
BamaCentral

Possible Transfer Portal Targets for Alabama Football

The transfer portal is a newer wrinkle to the world of college football, and coaches and players alike are still learning to adapt to the volatility of this new system. Analysts of the game have referred to the new one-time transfer rule as "college football free agency," and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already taken advantage of it, bringing in stars Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o last season from the transfer portal.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Kentucky State
On3.com

Purdue Boilermakers lose quarterback to NCAA transfer portal

The Purdue Boilermakers just lost a former starting quarterback to the NCAA transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer has entered the portal. Plummer, a redshirt junior, saw his playing time diminish this season. On the year, he completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 864...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky's rotation will continue to be a game-by-game decision

Minor injuries and locker room illnesses have prevented Kentucky Men’s Basketball from playing with a full roster this season. Keion Brooks Jr., Davion Mintz, Jacob Toppin, and Lance Ware have all missed time early on with various ailments. Even freshman Bryce Hopkins continues to deal with a nagging back injury. Toppin and Ware are still not yet back to 100 percent strength, either. This is all without mentioning CJ Fredrick’s season-ending surgery.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Kentucky Basketball#Black Friday#Depaul#Uk Athletics#Southern University
On3.com

Tony Barbee says Kentucky is on same level as Gonzaga

Tony Barbee didn’t do himself any favors when scheduling his first season as Central Michigan’s new head coach, but that was by design. With 14 new faces and a completely fresh start, the former Kentucky assistant wanted to show his squad what it’s like to play against the big dogs as he establishes his culture.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mark Stoops agrees to lengthy extension to remain at Kentucky

Mark Stoops has been a hot name as the college football coaching madness is in full swing, but on Tuesday, the Kentucky head coach reached an agreement and is staying in Lexington, according to a press release from the University. The contract will run through June 2028 and continues guaranteed...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky LB Jared Casey enters the transfer portal

Make that two outgoing transfers for the Kentucky football program on Tuesday. This time, it’s sophomore linebacker Jared Casey, a former four-star recruit out of Louisville. Dave Lackford of Rivals.com was the first to report that Casey would enter the portal this week with three seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops, Kentucky agree to contract extension through June 2028

Our good news was just confirmed. Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart just issued a statement saying that Mark Stoops has agreed in principle to a contract extension to remain Kentucky’s head coach through June 2028. The contract continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension). The agreement takes into account the Wildcats’ current 9-3 record, which already had earned a one-year extension through June 2027, regardless of the outcome of Kentucky’s upcoming bowl game. Financial terms were not disclosed.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Robert Dillingham trending toward NC State before college announcement

Immediately following Robert Dillingham’s official visit to Lexington back on October 24, Kentucky emerged as the clear and overwhelming favorite to land the five-star junior. Whispers of a silent commitment to John Calipari and the UK coaching staff spread like wildfire, and the rumors were never shot down by any of the involved parties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

