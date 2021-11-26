ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with his golf cart

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their feud aside to help the U.S. win the Ryder Cup two months ago, but they are looking to renew it for the latest installment of “The Match.” Koepka’s custom golf cart should...

larrybrownsports.com

New York Post

Brooks Koepka’s fiancée spills secrets of their holiday photoshoot

It may be challenging to top last year’s holiday card, but rest assured, Brooks Kopeka fans, his fiancée Jena Sims has “some tricks up [her] sleeve.”. Earlier this week, Sims reminisced about last year’s photoshoot, which featured the now-engaged couple sporting Santa Claus suits at a laundromat, cheekily shading 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Bryson DeChambeau confused the golf world with his admission on his relationship with Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau and Koepka are set to play their own version of “The Match” on Friday afternoon. DeChambeau admitted that he’s felt bullied by Koepka. “It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Golf Course#Ryder Cup#Pga
GolfWRX

Bubba Watson reveals he asked ‘the Lord to take him’ during mental health struggles

Bubba Watson has been dealing with mental health issues originating back in 2017 and recently published his journey in his book Up & Down. A few years ago, the two-time Masters champ had lost a lot of weight due to a stomach issue which caused his golf game to suffer tremendously. At that time, Bubba had considered retiring from golf, and all of the downtime had caused his mind to take him “down a rabbit hole.”
MENTAL HEALTH
GolfWRX

MLB All-Star sued for $64k by North Carolina Country Club

Booking tee-times has often been a contentious issue even for the most private of clubs, but San Diego Padres star, Will Myers, has found his frustrations leading to the courts. According to a recent report by The Charlotte Observer, Myers and his wife, Margaret, joined Carmel Country Club in ‘lockdown’...
MLB
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Phil Mickelson steals the show as a commentator for 'The Match'

The fifth edition of "The Match" was the first one that golf legend Phil Mickelson didn't compete in, but he still managed to participate from another place: the broadcast booth. He did not disappoint in his new role. Friday's event, which featured rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka going head-to-head,...
GOLF
Awful Announcing

Pre-The Match, Bleacher Report will stream a fan question press conference with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau

A notable trend over the past few years has been various ways to try and give fans closer access to sports figures, including around press conferences. This year in particular, some audio efforts with Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces have incorporated fan participation into events of the sort previously targeted at credentialed media alone. The latest effort to really dial up the fan participation, specifically around a press conference, comes from Bleacher Report around their coverage of the Nov. 26 edition of The Match featuring Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
GOLF
Sporting News

The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks format, explained: Match play scoring & other golf rules to know

The biggest feud in golf this year between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will take center stage during the fifth edition of "The Match" on Friday, Nov. 26. The format for this edition of "The Match" will mirror what the 2021 Ryder Cup used in one-on-one golf matches. It will be a bit more simple than other editions of "The Match" in previous years.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
GOLF
TMZ.com

Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Surprising Admission On Her Golf Game

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a pretty surprising admission on her golf game earlier this month. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, revealed that she would rather bogey the first hole than birdie it. Seriously. “Would you...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

