Not trying to beat a dead horse here, but last year was depressingly unprecedented. The pandemic kept everyone indoors out of fear of the dangers the outside world presented and is still presenting at this time. But believe it or not, being inside is relatively boring. So last year, gaming soared to a new height, as everyone wanted something to do. Gaming is unique for its ability to provide escapism. So in the sea of darkness that was 2020, gaming was the light, guiding everyone to safety. But for me, the light keeping me away from the craziness was Spiritfarer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO