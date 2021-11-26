ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Vaccine Already Being Tested Against Mega-Mutated Omicron Variant

By William Bredderman
 4 days ago
Testing has already begun to determine whether the Pfizer vaccine protects against a mutant strain of COVID-19 that first appeared in Africa and has already made its way to East Asia and Europe, the...

Comments / 4

McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
The Motley Fool

Can Moderna Beat the Omicron Variant?

Moderna’s efficacy tops that of rivals in real world studies. The biotech company is testing its vaccine and several candidates against omicron. The results could represent a big catalyst for the stock. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has proved itself when it comes to handling the original coronavirus and the variants that have...
Omicron Covid Variant Could Be Good News – Here Are The Details

The new Omicron covid variant has been making headlines all over the place. Just the other day, we revealed that the Omicron covid variant is the new threat that’s lurking around the corner all over the world. As if the novel coronavirus did not cause enough pain and drama, new...
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
CNET

Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New omicron variant, vaccine side effects, who's eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 variant called omicron is raising concerns around the world after being found in South Africa. Scientists are rushing to understand the mutated virus, while countries are restricting travel to guard against another wave of the disease. In response, Pfizer said it is investigating the new strain and will create a modified version of its vaccine if needed.
CNET

Omicron vs. delta: How the new COVID variant is different

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With a virus as contagious as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, any new variants that are even. transmissible than the original can cloud the path to recovery from a global pandemic. In July,...
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
Fox News

Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, ‘unprecedented number of spike mutations’: WHO

The COVID-19 omicron variant has an "unprecedented number of spike mutations" and poses a "very high" global risk, the World Health Organization said Monday. Because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped.
TheDailyBeast

Moderna Boss: I Fear Omicron’s Effect on Vaccines Will Not Be ‘Good’

The CEO of drugmaker Moderna sounds pretty concerned about how existing vaccines will cope against heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant. In an interview with the Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned: “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with Delta... I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to... are like ‘This is not going to be good.’” On Monday, Bancel told CNBC that his scientists won’t know how effective the existing vaccines are against Omicron for a few weeks, and he said that a rejigged vaccine that can tackle the COVID super-mutant could take months to produce. According to Reuters, global financial markets plummeted after the FT published its interview with the Moderna boss.
TheDailyBeast

Antibody Cocktails Lose Potency Against Omicron Super-Mutant, Early Tests Show

The antibody cocktail given to Donald Trump when he was struck down with COVID-19 last year appears to lose some effectiveness when faced with the heavily mutated Omicron variant. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the results of preliminary tests from drugmaker Regeneron that appear to show a faded effectiveness of its antibody treatment against Omicron when compared to earlier mutations. However, Regeneron said it won’t be able to say exactly how big of an impact the variant has on its treatment until further testing is carried out in the next few weeks. Dr. George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president, said the company is already testing alternative antibodies that could tackle Omicron if it is proven to cause a significant loss of efficacy. “What we have to admit is, in the course of the past six days, our urgency has increased,” Yancopoulos told the newspaper. “What started out as a backup plan has now been made a lot more urgent.” Antibody cocktails are the only drugs that have been authorized to treat patients infected with COVID-19.
Reuters

How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID variant

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - On Friday Nov. 19, Raquel Viana, Head of Science at one of South Africa's biggest private testing labs, sequenced the genes on eight coronavirus samples - and got the shock of her life. The samples, tested in the Lancet laboratory, all bore a large number...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Moderna less effective against Omicron, says CEO Stephane Bancel

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. "There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with [the] Delta [variant]. I...
