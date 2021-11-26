ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont police search for person burglarizing homes

By Gayle Ong, Fareeha Rehman
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for a burglar suspected of breaking into multiple homes in Belmont.

One of the recent burglaries happened Tuesday afternoon on Casa Bona Avenue. The home’s security camera captured images of a suspect.

The Belmont Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect Friday, as well as a vehicle of interest. The vehicle was described as a silver 2021 Jeep Compass with the California license plate of 8RVZ352.

(Courtesy: Belmont Police Department)

“The suspect and vehicle are believed to be involved in other burglaries in the area,” police wrote.

One neighbor who lives near the burglarized house on Casa Bona Avenue said the homeowners called her asking to check on their house because the alarm was going off.

When she walked outside to check, there was a man waiting in front of her house. She quickly realized he was the burglar’s getaway driver.

“The guy who was sitting in front of my house was the one waiting to pick up the guy who had broken into their house,” she told KRON4.

The neighbor said the thief fled with stolen laptops.

Longtime Belmont residents said they plan to be on high alert.

“We have the Ring camera and we always try to leave a light on over our cars in our driveway. But this is such a safe neighborhood. It seems really scary. We have little kids so it’s definitely something we need to be worried about,” resident Jennifer Cope said.

The Belmont Police Department is reminding the community that thefts and burglaries are unfortunately common around the holidays. Residents should take extra precautions securing their homes, vehicles, and valuables, police said.

