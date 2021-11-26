ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Wolf Alice perform ‘Delicious Things’ with an orchestra at Abbey Road studios

By Damian Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Alice have shared a live video of the band performing ‘Delicious Things’ at London’s Abbey Road studios. The clip, which you can watch below, sees the band backed by a full orchestra and choir. “We were thrilled to get a chance to record a live version of ‘Delicious...

