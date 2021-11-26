Watch Wolf Alice perform ‘Delicious Things’ with an orchestra at Abbey Road studios

Singer Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice, an English alternative rock band, performs at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on Nov. 11. By Sofia Andrade. At the start of Wolf Alice’s sold-out Nov. 11 show at the Paradise Rock Club, guitarist Joff Oddie told a crowd of “familiar faces” that it felt like a “homecoming.” It was the first time the band had been in the states since 2018, but the indie outfit’s three Londoners wasted no time in dazzling their Boston audience. This tour comes on the heels of their latest album, the critically acclaimed “Blue Weekend” from this summer. Most of the show pulled from this album and from 2017’s similarly-acclaimed “Visions of a Life.” The result was a striking set that showcased the band’s power over a stunning range of genres.
