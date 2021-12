Crystal Palace travel to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, as Premier League matters resume following the international break. Having only lost to Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League this campaign, Palace sit tenth in the table after a hugely encouraging beginning to Patrick Vieira's tenure. The side have started to show a clinical streak in their play which allowed them to bring a run of four draws to an end before the break, firstly getting a fantastic 2-0 victory at Manchester City and then beating Wolves by the same scoreline.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO