Environment

Your Weekend Forecast

desotocountynewsroom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have sunny skies today with winds from the North at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be...

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Comments / 0

CBS 46

FORECAST: Warm Weather Takes Over

A cold start with quickly warming temperatures. Expect a good dose of sunshine around lunchtime with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise this week, crossing into the 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 70s!. The next...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday morning. Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through...
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
nycweathernow.com

NYC Weekend Temp Forecast Modifies

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. We have some good news for those looking to do activities our first weekend in December, and bad news for those who like snow. Our weekend chill has lost its bite, and air seems to modify fairly quickly before it gets here. We also have a few “mild” opportunities, and if those come to fruition, that’ll knock down the chances for any first measurable snowfalls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
KATC News

A warmer stretch of days to end the week

A beautiful stretch of weather continues on Wednesday with the start of an extended stretch of warm weather. The highs on Wednesday will be sitting in the mid and upper 70s and even the lows will stay a little warmer only dropping into the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT

