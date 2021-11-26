Veterans of Foreign Wars hosting Dinner with Santa

Over 100 veterans and their spouses were honored at the annual Elks Club Veteran’s Day dinner at the Elks Lodge in Preston on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Ralph West, an Army National Guard Veteran, member of the Elks Club for 57 years and the Veteran’s Coordinator, welcomed the veterans. The posting of the flag and leading the Pledge of Allegiance was by Boy Scouts Troop 30, which also helped serve the banquet meal of pork steak, baked potato, string beans, salad, rolls, and cake on red, white and blue paper plates on festive-decorated tables with flags. The dinner was under the supervision of Jackie Andersen, Elks Exalted Leader. Thanks to Louis Mendosa who prepared the meat and Marc Gibbs of Grace, Idaho, who donated the potatoes.

PRESTON, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO