Covid developments to rule the market once again in the week ahead after Friday's rout

Cover picture for the articleStocks head into the week ahead on shaky footing after swooning in the half-day post Thanksgiving session, and more selling is possible as investors watch developments related to a new coronavirus variant. Friday's employment report should show solid job growth continued in November, as the economy shook off the...

CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day. 1. Dow futures drop sharply as omicron fears resurface. Dow futures declined 300 points, or more than 1%, on Tuesday as investors reassessed risks associated with the new Covid omicron variant. S&P futures fell nearly 1% and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.5%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
#Covid#Consumer Confidence#Treasurys#Bleakley Advisory Group
CNBC

Watch Yellen and Powell testify live before Senate Covid panel

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee in required updates regarding Covid-19's impact on the economy and the respective policy measures taken to combat the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow futures drop sharply as omicron fears resurface

U.S. stock futures declined sharply Tuesday as investors reassessed risks associated with the new Covid omicron variant. Wall Street saw a rebound Monday after Friday's plunge. Heading into the last day of November, the Dow was lower for the month, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher for the month. (CNBC)
STOCKS
CNBC

Ray Dalio says cash is not a safe place right now despite heightened market volatility

Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio stood by his belief that cash is not the place to be despite the volatility in the markets triggered by the new Covid omicron variant. "Cash is not a safe investment, is not a safe place because it will be taxed by inflation," the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Powell says Fed will discuss speeding up bond-buying taper at December meeting

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expects policymakers in December to discuss accelerating the timetable for the tapering of monthly bond purchases. Speaking before a Senate panel, he said tapering could wrap up “a few months sooner” than anticipated. That would open the door to interest rate hikes thereafter.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: Stocks fall after Powell's comments on speeding the taper. There is no place to hide

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. An unsteady market got an extra push from an unexpected hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, providing a sharp excuse to probe slightly below Friday's low in search of dip-buyers' conviction.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS That was quick

THAT WAS QUICK (0832 ET/1332 GMT) Monday's bounce from Friday's sell-off is proving to be short-lived, with U.S. equity futures pointing to a sharply lower open on renewed concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron. Comments from Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stéphane Bancel to the Finanical Times cast doubt...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 rises after Friday's rout, BT Group jumps on M&A report

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back from its worst session in more than a year to rise on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant and BT Group jumped following a report of takeover interest. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended...
STOCKS

