Below are three charts for which I happen to be most thankful right now. The U.S. hit a new pandemic high recently in terms of commercial air traffic. More than 2.45 million people boarded passenger jets on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data. That’s the highest amount since February 2020 and off about 15% from the same travel day in 2019.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO