We can’t bear it any longer. Barely weeks have passed since Ridley Scott wrapped shooting on House of Gucci. Those videos of Lady Gaga pointing her finger in Jared Leto’s face shouting in an Italian accent feel like they emerged just yesterday, or those photos of her and Adam Driver on skis. House of Gucci almost became a movie we’d see in its entirety before the actual release date thanks to sneaky paparazzi, but Ridley has managed to one-up them by dropping the trailer for House of Gucci already. Excuse us, but we're about to become the most insufferable bitches from now until the movie’s November release.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO