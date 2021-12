Shiba Inu is making its trading debut on crypto exchange Kraken on Tuesday. The meme coin had finally been listed on the exchange after weeks of expectation The crypto exchange had first teased the listing when it took to Twitter to get the community to show their support for the listing. Kraken’s tweet had read that Product Lead Brian Hoffman said that if the tweet got 2,000 likes, the meme coin would be listed on the exchange the next day.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO