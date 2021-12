The Chicago White Sox are in on pitching right now. They are probably going to lose Carlos Rodon and try to move on from Dallas Keuchel. There are plenty of great options available to them and one of them was Max Scherzer. They may or may not have considered him but now he is off the board. Scherzer has agreed to go to the New York Mets for three years and 130 million.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO