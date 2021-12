The Bulls followed up their most disappointing loss of the season with a new most disappointing loss of the season, falling 118-113 to the now 2-16 Houston Rockets. Chicago will look to bounce back quickly, as there is little time to stew over a bad loss in an 82-game season. The Bulls will take on the Magic in Nikola Vucevic's first return to Orlando since the two teams made their franchise altering trade.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO