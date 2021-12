ANN ARBOR, MI - In the glow of Michigan’s rousing victory over OSU Saturday, Ann Arbor firefighters could not help but throw a few jabs at the Wolverines’ in-state rival. After the 42-27 win over the Buckeyes, firefighters responded to zero arson or couch fires, as well as no overturned cars, said the Ann Arbor Fire Department on Facebook.

